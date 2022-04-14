Probable cause found in Christopher Wilborn shooting case

Apr. 14—PRINCETON — New details were shared Wednesday during a magistrate court hearing for a man charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident that left bullet holes in a High Street church.

Christopher Antoine Wilborn, 19, of Princeton has been charged with attempt to commit a felony; to wit, first-degree murder; wanton endangerment involving a firearm; and conspiracy to inflict injury to persons or property. Wilborn was arrested in connection with a March 11 shooting incident at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church on High Street, according to a report filed by Detective Lieutenant Eric Pugh of the Princeton Police Department.

Wilborn appeared Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate William F. Holroyd. Detective S.M. Severt with the Princeton Police Department testified that other officers were present when he arrived on the scene. The shooting had been reported about 4:50 p.m. that day. People were in the church's basement, and they came out after they were told that police were outside. About six to eight people were in the basement.

The first two victims, Jhaqui and Jhaqua Powell, said they had been ambushed when they came out of the church and fired upon, Severt said. They said that people were there to prepare for a funeral scheduled for the following day.

Severt told Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Polk, who represented the state, that police located 23 shell casings in a High Street parking lot about 83 yards from the church. Several bullet holes were found in the church's south wall. About six bullets were recovered; one of them was in a Ford Taurus parked near the church. The size of the bullets never changed, he testified.

Pugh said previously in his criminal complaint that the victims stated how they became nervous and tried to leave the church because they had received previous threats from Wilborn and two other individuals, Malachi Cooper, 20, and Dailen Defoe, 19, both of Princeton. Severt said that Cooper and Defoe have been arrested, and they face the same charges as Wilborn.

Attorney Joseph Harvey, who is representing Wilborn, asked Severt if the victims had called police when they first noticed Wilborn and the other men outside the church. Severt said that they did not. Harvey then asked if they went outside to confront them.

"Yes," Severt replied.

Harvey asked if there was any evidence of return gunfire. Severt replied that one of the victims had fired in the direction of a metal door on the church's side after he was startled. Severt testified that just two shots were fired from a Taurus 9-mm handgun, and that he collected that firearm.

Severt then testified that police canvassed the neighborhood for security videos, but did not find any.

Alesha Hayford, mother of Jhaqui and Jhaqua Powell, testified that she was at the church when shots were fired. She said that she saw Wilborn through one of the church's windows and saw Cooper and Defoe. He was leaning on a car, but lifted his hands up and started shooting when her sons went outside. One of her sons started shooting so they could retreat back into the church, she said.

When cross-examined by Harvey, Hayford estimated that Wilborn was about 100 feet from the church were shots were fired, and said that she did not know how many times he fired.

Magistrate Holroyd ruled that the case had probable cause and sent it to the Mercer County Grand Jury. Wilborn is currently free on bond.

Pugh stated in his report that for the purposes of the complaint, one of the victims had been "found by a Mercer County Grand Jury to have lawfully killed a relative to Christopher Wilborn and the undersigned officer believes this to be the motivation for this shooting."

Attempted murder carries a possible term of three to 15 years in prison. Wanton endangerment carries up to a year in jail, and conspiracy to inflict injury to persons or property has a possible term of one to 10 years in prison.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

