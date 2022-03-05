Probable cause found during preliminary hearing for Broomfield shooting suspect

Mar. 4—A judge found enough evidence to move forward with charges against a Broomfield man accused of killing one person and wounding two others outside of a Walgreens last September.

The court ruled to bound over the case against Trevor Woodruff during Friday morning's preliminary hearing. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 28 at 10 a.m.

Woodruff is facing multiple charges, including one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault charges, along with a sentence enhancer for violent crime, according to the Broomfield County District Attorney's Office.

On Sept. 25, 2021 around 11:30 a.m., Woodruff is accused of shooting three people outside of a Walgreens on Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses allege that Woodruff was meeting up with 19-year-old Javier Garcia to sell him a gun. Garcia was sitting inside of a BMW in the parking lot of the Walgreens with two other individuals — an 18-year-old woman and a male juvenile. Woodruff approached the car and later told police that he fired the gun in an act of "self defense."

Garcia suffered gunshot wounds to the head and the chest, and later died at a hospital.

The woman was shot in the neck, while the juvenile was shot in the chest and face. Both were later taken to the hospital.