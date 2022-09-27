Probable cause hearing continued to Oct. 26 for man charged in Fall River fatal stabbing

FALL RIVER — A 20-year-old city man arrested on one count of murder remains in custody after a judge continued Monday's probable cause hearing in Fall River District Court until Oct. 26.

Circumstances of the stabbing death last month of 58-year-old Antonio Santos outside Latinos Café on County Street remain unknown as court documents in the case against Jordan Gottlieb continue to be sealed.

During a brief arraignment hearing held on Aug. 25, four days after Santos was stabbed and later died while in surgery at Rhode Island Hospital, Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Danielle Pixley requested and was granted that the records be impounded.

Bristol County District Attorney spokesman Gregg Miliote indicated in an email that the DA’s office cannot comment on impoundment orders.

During the arraignment there were few details of the stabbing discussed in court, but Pixley did indicate that Santos had been stabbed seven to nine times.

Fall River murder suspect Jordan Gottlieb.

More: A Fall River man is accused of murder after the fatal stabbing outside Latino's Cafe

The Aug. 21 stabbing occurred shortly before 9:15 p.m. outside the café. When the first responders arrived at the scene, they found Santos suffering from stab wounds.

Real estate:: In just 13 years, this Westport contemporary doubled in value to $1.2M

Gottlieb was arrested three nights later on Rodman Street near the Stop & Shop grocery store on an unrelated warrant out of New Bedford, and was officially charged with murder on Aug. 25, according to a statement by the DA’s office.

Gottlieb’s past criminal history shows an arrest for shoplifting in September 2020.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Jordan Gottlieb remains behind bars in stabbing death of Antonio Santos