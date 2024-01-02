Probably not a nor'easter, but 'plowable' snow possible this weekend

On Tuesday, it was not exactly a normal January scene as Gideon Andrew, 5, of Worcester played on the climbing structure at Cristoforo Colombo Park on Shrewsbury Street with his younger brother George, 4.

When it comes to stormfronts, the potential storm forecast for this weekend will be as threatening as Mac Jones or perhaps Bailey Zappe quarterbacking the New England Patriots.

And nowhere is the National Weather Service using the dreaded weather term that all longtime New Englanders fear.

“I don’t think we’re calling this a nor’easter,” meteorologist Kyle Pederson said.

The National Weather Service is monitoring a storm that could bring rain or accumulated snow to the region this weekend.

“Right now, it’s too early to put any totals out there,” Pederson said. “Basically, what we’re seeing right now is that there’s a possibility for some heavier snowfall, maybe plowable. But, there’s also a possibility it could be a rain and snow mix or all of rain. There’s a lot of details that still have to be worked out.”

Pederson said whatever hits us should do so late Saturday night into Sunday. He said the National Weather Service would start having a better handle on the magnitude or smallness of the potential storm system starting Thursday, better Friday and more definitely Saturday.

“Right now, worst-case scenario looks like just plowable snow…anything over 2 or 3 inches,” Pederson said. “Best-case scenario, it could just be a mix of rain and snow that doesn’t add up to much.”

In addition, Pederson said he doesn’t see severe winds in the forecast as the weather system that caused havoc and power outages back Dec. 18.

“Things could change,” Pederson said. “But right now, in the forecast our highest winds are expected out over the ocean and near Cape Cod and the islands, which is per usual. We have to see how things change this week as it gets closer.”

Average first snowfall (1 inch or more) for Worcester is Nov. 26, Pederson said.

While it might be too early to stock up on bread and milk, Pederson reminds us that we do live in New England. It is winter. And snowfall is way overdue.

“It was back in 2020 that there were 6.2 inches on Oct. 30,” he said.

As for now, Pederson suggests New Englanders sit tight.

For 2023 and Worcester weather, the city registered its warmest year on record, with an average temperature of 51.6 degrees, above the mark of 51.2 degrees in 2012, according to the weather service. The total rainfall of 68.8 inches marks it the fourth wettest year on record.

