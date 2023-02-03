‘I probably would have ran too.’ Ex-Memphis cop reacts on TikTok to Tyre Nichols slaying

Screengrab from Brandon William's TikTok video
4
Alison Cutler
·3 min read

A former Memphis Police Department officer spoke out on TikTok after the killing of Tyre Nichols, and hundreds of thousands are listening.

Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols who was beaten during a traffic stop Jan. 7 and died three days later. Three emergency medical technicians have been fired and two more police officers have been disciplined.

Nichols’ slaying has prompted police unions across the country to release statements of opposition, including the Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and State of Hawaii police unions which called Nichols’ killing “horrific.”

On Jan. 31, former MPD officer Brandon Williams spoke from his heart in a TikTok video about the killing of Nichols. Williams worked for the MPD between 2016 and 2021, he said, and had patrolled with two of the five officers who are now facing charges.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, according to the Associated Press. They are no longer employed with the department, according to the outlet.

@brandonwilliams972_ My take as a former Memphis Police officer #tyrenichols #memphispolice #memphispolicedepartment #police #memphis ♬ Perc & Sex - YN Jay

Nichols was initially pulled over for a traffic stop but there “appeared to be no justification for the traffic stop, and nothing of note was found in the car,” the Associated Press reported. Footage of the incident provided by the Associated Press shows Nichols running after one officer fired a taser at him and the police begin to pursue him.

Williams said in the TikTok that Nichols’ life may not have been guaranteed even if he acted differently.

“You can’t say that if he never ran he would still be alive when the stop was illegal in the first place,” Williams said. ”As a Black male, I probably would have ran too, and I was a police for five years.”

The former officer added that he thinks the tactics the officers used against Nichols should not be taught or used unless they were intentionally trying to kill the individual.

“There is no way, form or fashion that you take a police boot and you strike a man’s face multiple times when he’s on the ground. No form, no way, no fashion, there’s no way that that’s excusable,” Williams said in the TikTok.

He advised that police should never let their fellow officers do something that they wouldn’t allow to be done to themselves.

“Once you look at somebody, no matter what crime they did, and you take the human out of them, you have now also lost your humanity,” Williams finished.

His video has more than 600,000 views, and some fellow former police officers have chimed in to support Williams.

“Retired police officer here. Very well said. Spot on,” one person commented.

“More officers need to speak this, and be teaching it,” another said. “Thank you.”

Stanford University cop accused of pulling gun on Black driver. Investigation underway

‘He needed help not death.’ Dad with mental illness shot in back by cops, CA suit says

Two men killed in Waffle House parking lot when bullets spray car, Louisiana cops say

Cops searching for wrong person wreck family’s home during raid, Texas officials say

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok User Goes Off on Apple for "Cringey" Black History Month Fitness Challenge

    Black History Month just started and Apple is already in the hot seat. The company is being criticized by some Apple Watch users who are less than thrilled about the company’s Black History Month fitness challenge which gives participants a “Unity Award” for working out seven days in a week.

  • Democrats Revive Push for National Paid Family Leave Policy

    WASHINGTON—Democrats are renewing their push for a national paid time off policy for medical reasons and caregiving, despite long odds of passing such legislation in the newly divided Congress. It has been 30 years since then-president Bill Clinton signed into law the Family and Medical Leave Act, which provides 12 weeks of unpaid leave a year for medical and family reasons to workers at larger companies, and bars employers from retaliating against workers for taking it. A group of Democrats is calling on President Biden to include a paid leave proposal in his coming budget and has offered a package of bills that would create a national 12-week paid family leave system and expand access to FMLA.

  • 15 arrested outside Wegmans in Johnson City: How police, store responded to protest

    The protesters who came to the Wegmans in Johnson City were arrested after warnings about demonstrating on private property.

  • Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Celebrates That Her Brother Robert Quinn Is Headed to Super Bowl

    The gold medalist's big brother, a defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be facing up against Kansas City for the big game Feb. 12

  • Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas gets surprise endorsement

    "When it comes to public safety, the number one issue for most Chicagoans, I have every confidence that Paul will work to keep our city safe 24/7," Tunney said.

  • Biden goes after fees levied for flights, hotels and tickets

    President Joe Biden took swipes at airlines and hotels Wednesday as he called on Congress to limit certain extra charges they impose on consumers. “These unfair fees add up,” he said, speaking just before a meeting of the White House Competition Committee. Biden said Congress should restrict airline seat-assignment fees imposed on families trying to sit together, so-called resort fees that many hotels now tack on to the bill, excessive service charges on tickets for concerts and sporting events, and fees to switch or cancel internet, cable or cellphone service.

  • San Jose man accused of crime spree that included 2 murders, shooting of police officer

    Police in San Jose have arrested a man detectives say is responsible for a violent crime including two murders, a separate shooting, a stabbing and an assault on a Livermore police officer. Devin Fehely reports. (1/31/23)

  • Biden approval steady after document discovery: AP-NORC Poll

    More U.S. adults disapprove than approve of the way President Joe Biden has handled the discovery of classified documents at his home and former office, a new poll shows, but that seems to have had little impact on his overall approval rating. The new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 41% of Americans say they approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, about the same as the 43% who said that in December. In the new poll, 77% of Democrats approve of how Biden is handling his job, while 91% of Republicans disapprove, both little changed since late last year.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Wrongful Death Lawsuit Lands Him Back in Court

    Do y’all remember Kyle Rittenhouse? He’s the man who was found not guilty of fatally shooting two men and wounding another during protests in Kenosha, Wis. in 2020 over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Maybe this infamous photo of him crying while on the witness stand will jog your memory.

  • 4-star ex-Florida QB commit Jaden Rashada says he's heading to Arizona State

    Rashada signed with Florida during the early signing period but was released from his letter of intent in January after a big name, image and likeness deal reportedly fell through.

  • Migrants forced out of a luxury NYC hotel into a shelter have been camping outside the hotel in protest for days

    The migrants and advocates say the new facility in a Brooklyn warehouse is cold and doesn't have enough showers.

  • Super Genes? One Sibling is an Olympian, the Other is Hoping to Win the Super Bowl

    South Carolina natives Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Robert Quinn are the ultimate sibling goals with one being an Olympic gold medalist and the other hoping to add a Super Bowl win to his resume.

  • Iranians Are Fighting and Dying for Their Rights

    As a founding member of The Iranian Diaspora Collective, Nicolette Mason has made it her goal to encourage the world to listen to Iranian people in Iran.

  • Arkansas Gov. Sanders to give GOP response to Biden address

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech next week as the GOP seeks to show it's creating a new generation of leaders. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced the role for Sanders, 40, the nation's youngest governor, on Thursday. “While President Biden keeps repeating old mistakes and failing Americans, a rising generation of Republican Governors are fighting for families, advancing new solutions, and winning," McConnell said in a statement.

  • At funeral, Sharpton calls out 5 Black police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols: 'How dare you'

    Delivering the eulogy at the funeral of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop, the Rev. Al Sharpton called out the five Black officers who have been charged in Nichols’s death for their conduct in the city where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

  • Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'

    "Here's to 22 more, at least," wrote the Sixteen Candles actress in a tribute to her husband — whom she married in 2007 — on Instagram

  • Palantir’s CEO Says Silicon Valley Products Have ‘Obviously Failed’ to Improve World

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp said the company’s strategy to reach new business clients is working, especially in the US.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Hong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismHow Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion Fortune“Palantir is growing like a

  • 'Daily Show' Host D.L. Hughley Marks Kamala Harris’ Historic Funeral Speech With A Dig

    "Wow," one audience member responded to the comedian's commentary on the vice president attending the funeral of Tyre Nichols.

  • Kremlin welcomes bounty offer for destroying Western tanks in Ukraine

    The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed a Russian company's offer of "bounty payments" for soldiers who destroy Western-made tanks on the battlefield in Ukraine, saying it would spur Russian forces to victory. The Russian company Fores this week offered 5 million roubles ($72,000) in cash to the first soldiers who destroy or capture U.S.-made Abrams or German Leopard 2 tanks in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops would "burn" any Western tanks that were delivered to Ukraine, adding the bounties were extra encouragement for Russian soldiers.

  • Girls Trip 2 is ‘Officially Happening.’ But Do We Need the Whole ‘Flossy Posse’ Back? [UPDATED]

    Updated 2/1/2023 at 1:43 p.m. ET: