Probate Judge Elwood Brown retires after 24 years

St. Clair County Probate Court Judge Elwood Brown retired last week after 24 years on the bench.

Brown was first sworn in on Sept. 24, 1999 after having served as St. Clair County prosecutor since 1993. Before that he was head of Sanilac County's Drug Task Force.

"I'm still getting used to the idea of not having to go into work every day," Brown said of his retirement. "I've been practicing law since 1979, and its unusual."

St. Clair County Prosecutor Mike Wendling worked with Brown before he took the bench, and said he had always been a fair judge.

"I'm sorry to see him leave," Wendling said.

As probate judge, Brown overheard cases involving the execution of wills, estates, child custody and guardianships.

Brown had three years left in his term as probate court judge, but said he felt now was the time to retire. He notified the State Bar of Michigan about his plans in December, and applications for his replacement have already been submitted.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can appoint a replacement for Brown who will fill in as probate Judge until November when they must be elected to fill in the rest of Brown's term, which ends in 2026.

Brown advised anyone taking the bench to observe and listen before making decisions.

"There's a lot that goes on in family court that goes unnoticed that affects the community," Brown said.

