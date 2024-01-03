Probate Judge Mark Feyen will retire at the end of 2024

GRAND HAVEN — After more than three decades on the bench, Mark Feyen will retire at the end of 2024.

Feyen announced Wednesday, Jan. 3, he won't seek re-election after his current term, which ends Dec. 31.

Judge Mark Feyen speaks during Adoption Day on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Feyen is the chief judge of Ottawa County's Probate Court. He's also the court's longest serving judge. He was first elected in 1988, starting his judicial career on Jan. 1, 1989. He was re-elected five times.

In his time on the bench, Feyen has overseen cases on probate estates, mental commitment, guardianship, conservatorship, child abuse and neglect, juvenile delinquency, divorce and more.

He also helped establish, and has served as judge for, the Ottawa County Recovery Court. The specialty court helps adult criminal offenders achieve and maintain sobriety.

“The most gratifying part of serving as a probate judge is regular interaction with the most vulnerable members of our community,” Feyen wrote in a press release.

“The mentally ill, the addicted, the disabled, the abused and the marginalized are often people with amazing stories of hope, courage and resilience. It has been my pleasure to have played a small part in helping them build better lives.”

Chief Judge Mark Feyen finalizes the adoption of Alyvia (middle) and Chayce (right) Jamieson on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

Feyen holds a bachelor’s degree from Calvin College (now Calvin University) and a law degree from the College of Law at the University of Illinois. He began his professional career with the law firm of Scholten and Fant in Grand Haven, then joined the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office in 1984.

Feyen has served as a deacon, elder and youth leader at First Christian Reformed Church in Grand Haven, coached youth sports teams and served on a number of local boards.

He lives in Grand Haven with his wife, Debra, and plans to spend more time with her and their nine grandchildren in retirement.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Probate Judge Mark Feyen will retire at the end of 2024