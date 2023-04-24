Probation for Buffalo man who stole fire truck

Apr. 24—A Buffalo man received 5 years probation after pleading guilty to stealing a fire truck this past July in the Queen City.

Yassin A. Abdikadir, 26, of Buffalo was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to 5 years of probation.

On July 14, at approximately 11:53 p.m., the defendant stole a Buffalo Fire Department Engine 1 truck while firefighters were responding to an emergency medical services call in the area of Main and West Huron streets. A few minutes after the vehicle was reported stolen, Buffalo Police responded to a report of an abandoned fire truck on Delaware Avenue and Allen Street. The defendant hit three parked vehicles while unlawfully operating fire truck on city streets, resulting in damage to all three vehicles. Shortly after abandoning the fire truck, the defendant was found by police nearby, hiding inside of a garbage tote.

Abdikadir pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny (Class "C" felony), the highest charge in the indictment against him, on Feb. 7.

Abdikadir also pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted burglary (Class "E" felony) in a separate indictment. On July 14 at approximately 2:29 a.m., Abdikadir unlawfully entered a restaurant on the 200 block of Ellicott Street in the City of Buffalo. He broke a lock of a storage cabinet and stole about 50 bottles of alcohol valued at approximately $2,000.

Abdikadir pleaded guilty to the felony charge in full satisfaction of the indictment against him on Feb, 21. As part of the plea, he was ordered to stay away from the restaurant. The matter was returned to Judicial Diversion Program before Buffalo City Court Judge Barbara Johnson-Lee for adjudication.