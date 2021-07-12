Probation for Buffalo man's false police report that left five injured

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jul. 12—BUFFALO — A 61-year-old Buffalo man received five years of probation Monday after pleading guilty to falsely reporting an incident involving a man with a knife on April 15 that resulted in a crash that injured a police officer and four civilians.

William B. Gray, 61, of Buffalo, was sentenced Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to five years of probation.

About 12:40 p.m. April 15, Gray called 911 to report a person with a knife on Wyoming Avenue. A Buffalo Police officer responding to the high-priority call, with emergency lights flashing, collided with another vehicle on Main Street near Benwood Avenue. Two pedestrians were subsequently injured as a result of the crash.

The officer, the two occupants of the other vehicle, and the two pedestrians were taken to the hospital. One pedestrian continues to recover from serious injuries. The other four individuals were treated and released.

Gray admitted to making the false 911 phone call that resulted in serious physical injury as a result of a crash involving an emergency vehicle.

Gray pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree falsely reporting an incident (class "D" felony). He pleaded guilty, as charged, to the only count in the indictment against him on April 27.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Unit and the New York State Police Accident Investigation Unit for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Paul J. Glascott of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Policygenius Is in Talks to Go Public Via Perella Forward SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Policygenius Inc., an online insurance marketplace, is in talks to go public through a merger with the blank-check company PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I, according to people with knowledge of the matter.A valuation for the transaction hasn’t yet been finalized, one of the people said, and it’s possible talks could fall apart.Policygenius representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, and a spokeswoman for PWP declined to comment.New York-based Policygenius,

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Weber grills parent files to go public

    The parent of Weber Inc. has filed for an initial public offering Monday, which could reportedly lead to a market valuation for the grill and outdoor cooking accessories maker of up to $6 billion.

  • A Keys deputy was arrested after removing a parking boot from his truck, police say

    A Florida Keys deputy was arrested early Monday morning in Key West after city police said he removed a wheel that had a parking boot on it from his illegally parked pickup truck, replaced it with a spare — and then drove home.

  • The man suspected of masterminding the Haitian assassination planned to steal the presidency and hire the hitmen as official bodyguards, police say

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida, recently flew to Haiti on a private jet with "political objectives," police said.

  • U.S. ask courts to dismiss government appeals of TikTok ruling

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Monday asked two federal appeals courts to dismiss the Justice Department's legal challenges to court rulings that barred a Trump-era effort to ban new downloads of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok. Last month, President Joe Biden withdrew a series of executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat, TikTok and other Chinese apps and ordered a new review. The Commerce Department on June 22 formally withdrew a list of prohibited transactions with ByteDance-owned TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat issued in September that sought to bar downloads of the apps.

  • Trump wrong about officer who shot Capitol rioter, law enforcement official says

    The former president suggested without evidence that the Capitol Police officer who shot Babbitt was "head of security" for a "high-ranking" Democratic lawmaker.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • Denver suspect: "A lot of guns" but no MLB All-Star Game plot

    Ricardo Rodriguez spoke to CBS Denver​ via a video feed at the jail where he is being held on a weapons charge.

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • 3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

    Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said. The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher O’Connell, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges.

  • Man dies after driver strikes cyclists in Arizona race

    A cyclist has died after he was struck by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race, authorities said. A 58-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Monday. The accused driver, Shawn Michael Chock, 36, was indicted last week on nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of fleeing an accident and unlawful flight.

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]

  • Suspect in Denver hotel arrest denies shooting plot, says guns were being collected for friends

    One of the four people arrested in connection to what local authorities reportedly feared was a “Las Vegas-style shooting” plot has denied any plan to commit mass violence.

  • Take a look inside this underground crypto mining farm in Ukraine with its 3,800 PlayStations and 5,000 computers

    Police said that the illegal operation, the largest seen in Ukraine, was stealing as much as $259,300 worth of electricity from the grid every month.

  • Thieves get away with $250K worth of jewelry in Campbell

    Surveillance video shows thieves inside a Campbell jewelry store getting away with $250,000 worth of merchandise, according to the owner.