Probation Department arrests man on suspicion of gun, drug charges

Nov. 3—Kern County Probation Department officers arrested a man following a home call Wednesday in Wasco, according to a KCPD news release.

While conducting a residence check in the 1900 block of Gaston Street, officers contacted a 29-year-old man named Oscar Dominguez, who was on active Post Release Community Supervision, the release stated.

After officers reported finding suspected methamphetamine and a loaded semiautomatic handgun, Dominguez was taken into custody.