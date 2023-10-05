Probation for Faribault man charged with stealing over $45k in laptops from Dodge Center employer

Oct. 4—MANTORVILLE, Minn. — A 40-year-old Faribault man accused of stealing more than $45,000 worth of laptops from his Dodge Center employer was sentenced to five years of probation as part of a plea deal.

Carl Edward Clark, 39, appeared before Judge Debra Groehler on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in a Dodge County courtroom where he was ordered to undergo chemical testing and cognitive skills training as part of his supervised probation.

Clark, a former employee of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc., was initially charged last year with 15 felony counts of theft. A plea deal earlier this year secured Clark a stay of imposition in the case, meaning the court accepts and records a plea of guilty but does not impose a prison sentence. If Clark violates his probation, he can be sent to prison. Each of his charges carries up to five years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

Clark was fired from McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing sometime in May 2022 for taking six Dell engineering laptops. An IT analyst tracked those laptops to Clark's residence in Faribault. Clark admitted to taking the laptops.

In June 2022, the IT analyst found that Clark still had 13 more laptops from McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing at his residence. In August 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant of Clark's Fairbault residence and found a total of 14 missing laptops from Clark's former employer.

The estimated total value of the laptops was $45,340 with a deprecation value of $31,083.