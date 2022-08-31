Probation, fine issued after guilty plea in Commerce armed robbery

Aug. 31—Braxton Murphy, the second of two suspects indicted by a Hunt County grand jury on armed robbery charges in connection with a 2019 holdup in Commerce has been sentenced.

Murphy had entered an open plea of guilty in November 2021. An open plea means no plea bargain agreement had been arranged and that Murphy would be subject to the full range of punishment.

Following a sentencing hearing Friday, Murphy was placed on 10 years of deferred adjudication probation along with 100 hours of community service and a $2,500 fine.

Murphy and Quincey Washington were arrested by the Commerce Police Department in connection with one of two back-to-back robberies reported in the city.

Murphy, of Mansfield, and Washington, of Waxahachie, were each indicted in April 2021 on one count of aggravated robbery. The charges allege the incident occurred on July 30, 2019.

Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony with a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Washington pleaded guilty to the charge in February and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Because a deadly weapon, a firearm, was used in the commission of the offense, Washington will have to spend at least half of the sentence in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

The Commerce Police Department reported that officers responded to a late-night home invasion robbery on Bois d'Arc Street. One suspect in the robbery died after suffering a gunshot wound believed to have occurred during the robbery.