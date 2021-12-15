Probation granted on 7 felony offenses

Dec. 15—A rural Carthage man who led Carthage police on a stolen vehicle pursuit two years ago was assessed suspended sentences and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to charges filed in that case and in a prior vehicle theft.

Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Ty R. Sells, 31, of rural Carthage, sentences of four years each on seven felony offenses at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court, with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

Sells had pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to two counts of vehicle tampering, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and single counts of stealing, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident in a plea agreement allowing the suspended sentences and probation.

The judge also ordered Sells to pay $200 in restitution to a victim in the case.

Sells picked up five of the seven counts when a Carthage patrol officer spotted him in possession of a vehicle on Feb. 10, 2020, that had been reported stolen in the 1000 block of Grove Street in Carthage. He sped off as the officer approached with his lights and siren activated; a pursuit ensued in which the stolen vehicle struck and heavily damaged a patrol vehicle.

Sells tried to flee on foot but was caught and found in possession of 3.3 grams of methamphetamine and a debit card belonging to the owner of the vehicle which the suspect had used at a fast-food restaurant.

Sells had been arrested less than a week earlier in possession another stolen car and a small amount of meth.