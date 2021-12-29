Probation granted in Aurora man's domestic assault case

Dec. 29—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Aurora man was granted a suspended sentence when he pleaded guilty this month to a felony domestic assault charge from a beating of his girlfriend almost two years ago.

Matthew C. Dugal, 30, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea deal dismissing a related count of second-degree kidnapping.

Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Dugal to seven years for the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed initially in the case, Dugal punched his girlfriend in the face several times and choked her to the point that she almost lost consciousness during a domestic quarrel Feb. 25, 2020, at his residence in Aurora.

He also purportedly threatened to kill her several times and threw her phone across the room to prevent her from calling 911 for help. She finally jumped through a window and ran to a neighbor's residence to escape, according to the affidavit.