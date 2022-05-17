Probation granted in Aurora man's drug-related child abuse case

May 17—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Aurora man suspected of teaching his 2-year-old son to smoke meth and marijuana has pleaded guilty to drug charges in a plea deal dismissing child abuse charges and granting him probation.

Jeffrey A. Hicks II, 29, pleaded guilty May 10 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Two counts of child abuse were dismissed in the plea deal granting suspended sentences of 10 years on the delivery conviction and five years on the possession count.

Judge David Cole accepted the plea deal, assessed Hicks the agreed-upon sentences and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Hicks came under investigation by the Missouri Department of Social Services and Aurora-Marionville police in October 2018 after a child abuse hotline call that he was blowing meth and marijuana smoke in his son's face.

The child, who was found with burn marks on his arms and legs, tested positive for both drugs with levels that medical professionals believed were too high to have been caused simply by having smoke blown in his face. The affidavit states that the suspicion was that someone was holding a pipe to his mouth and letting him smoke from it.

Further investigation led to the account of a woman who acknowledged having witnessed the defendant holding a pipe up to the child's mouth and providing the boy with vodka, according to the affidavit.