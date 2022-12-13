Probation granted in Carthage child abuse case

Dec. 13—A 35-year-old mother received a plea deal Monday granting her a suspended jail sentence and probation on a conviction for child endangerment.

Amy L. Mason, of Carthage, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of misdemeanor child endangerment in a plea deal dismissing a second count of domestic assault. She had been charged with a felony child abuse as well as second-degree domestic assault.

The abuse was brought to the attention of Carthage police Oct. 24, 2021, by a reporting party who had observed marks on the back of Mason's son in the shape of a handprint. The boy also had complained of a headache from having his head slammed against a door, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges.

Both the defendant's son and daughter reported being physically abused by their mother on a regular basis during separate interviews at the Children's Center in Joplin.

The son said his mother hit him in the back after slamming his head into a door on the one occasion in question, and the daughter told investigators that she witnessed that particular abuse of her brother, who has cerebral palsy.

When questioned by police, Mason denied having slammed the boy's head into a door but said she had tripped over a vacuum cord and accidentally pushed him into the door, according to the affidavit. The document states that she also acknowledged that she "probably lost her cool and should have stopped spanking" her son.

Judge David Mouton assessed Mason one year in jail on the conviction for child endangerment, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years. Mason is currently limited to only supervised contact with her children.