Probation granted in Carthage domestic assault case

Sep. 13—A Carthage man pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges in a felony domestic assault case and was assessed suspended sentences and probation.

Carlos O. Barrillas-Guevara, 37, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon in an agreement dismissing a third count of armed criminal action and calling for suspended sentences. The defendant had been facing two more serious counts of both first-degree and third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Barrillas-Guevara four years on each conviction with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The convictions stem from a domestic disturbance Nov. 14, 2021, involving the defendant's girlfriend, who suffered cuts to her hand trying to take a knife away from him. A probable-cause affidavit states that Barrillas-Guevara hit her in the neck from behind, knocking her down, before threatening her with a knife.