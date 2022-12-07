Probation granted in Carthage domestic disturbance case

Dec. 7—A 31-year-old man was granted suspended sentences and probation when he pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony domestic assault and child endangerment counts.

Manny R. Myers pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to third-degree domestic assault and first-degree child endangerment in a plea agreement on charges from a disturbance July 1 at the defendant's apartment in Carthage.

The plea deal dismissed additional counts of child endangerment and kidnapping. Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and granted Myers suspended sentences of four years on each count with five years of supervised probation in accordance with its terms.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Myers shoved his girlfriend to the floor and dragged her into a bathroom as police arrived in response to a report of domestic disturbance in progress at their apartment. Myers purportedly ordered their three children into the bathroom as well and told them to shut up as police shouted for someone to come to their door.

The affidavit states that the girlfriend had bruises on her body and told them that Myers had slammed their babies into chairs. One of the children appeared to be malnourished and conditions in the apartment were deemed to be messy and unsanitary, according to the affidavit.