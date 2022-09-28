Probation granted in Carthage drugs, firearm case

Sep. 28—A 30-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week to felony drug and weapon charges in a plea agreement and was granted suspended sentences and probation.

David L. Morris Jr., listed as homeless on court records, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement promising that the prosecutor's office would not oppose the defense's request for suspended sentences.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and assessed Morris seven years on the drug possession count and four years on the weapon count, but suspended execution of the sentences and placed the defendant on probation for five years.

The convictions pertain to an arrest Jan. 27, 2021, in Carthage when an officer checking out a report of people stealing electricity at a storage unit contacted Morris at the scene. A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant refused to identify himself to the officer, leading to his arrest.

During the arrest, Morris was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and a handgun.