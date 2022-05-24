Probation granted in Carthage stolen gun case

May 24—A 20-year-old defendant was granted suspended sentences and probation Monday on felony weapon and stolen property charges.

Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Elijah R. Housh, of Carthage, sentences of five years for receiving stolen property and four years for unlawful use of a weapon at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court, but suspended execution of the sentences and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.

Housh had pleaded guilty to the charges Jan. 31 in a plea agreement limiting the sentences he might receive to no more than five years and four years.

The convictions stem from an arrest Dec. 30, 2020, after Housh pointed a gun at the head of a woman on Olive Street in Carthage and threatened to kill her.

Housh told deputies that he found the .45-caliber gun he used to make the threat at the site of the former Old Cabin gun shop on Black Powder Lane. But investigators found that it had been reported stolen from the sheriff's office Nov. 21, 2020.