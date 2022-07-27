Probation granted in Carthage woman's drug case

Jul. 27—A Carthage woman who was facing felony drug and weapon charges accepted a plea offer this week resulting in a suspended sentence and probation.

Sarah E. Thomas, 31, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of methamphetamine in a plea deal dismissing a related count of unlawful use of a weapon and calling for a suspended imposition of sentence.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea agreement and granted the suspended imposition of sentence with five years of supervised probation.

Thomas was arrested on the charges the night of Feb. 6 when a Joplin police officer responding to a report of gunshots in the 200 block area of South McKee Avenue spotted her running to a vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the officer located a pistol on her person and that a police dog alerted on the vehicle, where a digital scale with white powder residue was discovered in her purse. She was arrested and taken to jail, where 6.8 grams of meth were found concealed in her clothing, according to the affidavit.