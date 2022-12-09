Probation granted convicted felon in firearm case

Dec. 9—A rural Carthage man was granted a suspended imposition of sentence with probation when he pleaded guilty this week to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

Shawn D. Sifferman, 50, pleaded guilty to the offense Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement allowing the suspended imposition of sentence, and Judge Gayle Crane placed him on supervised probation for five years.

The conviction pertains to an arrest two years ago when a Jasper County deputy spotted him acting in a suspicious manner inside a vehicle parked behind an abandoned house on Civil War Road. The deputy made contact with him and eventually discovered that he was a convicted felon with a rifle and two other firearms in his possession.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Sifferman has an extensive criminal record, including convictions for burglary, theft, drug possession and misdemeanor child molestation, and is required to register as a sex offender.