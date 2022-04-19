Probation granted defendant in downtown stabbing case

Apr. 19—A 36-year-old man was granted a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in connection with a stabbing in downtown Joplin.

Jeremiah M. Partridge, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and allowing the suspended sentence.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea arrangement, and assessed Partridge seven years for the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

Partridge stabbed 35-year-old Jesse James Allen in his side and cut his arm in an altercation Aug. 27 outside the Downtown Corner Mart at Fourth Street and Byers Avenue.

Police officers called to the scene located Allen seated on the steps of a nearby residence in the 300 block of South Connor Avenue. He was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of injuries, which were not deemed life-threatening.

An investigation determined that Allen was leaving the convenience store on a bicycle when Partridge attacked him with a knife. The victim fled on foot to the residence where he was located by officers, and the suspect was stopped and arrested coming back out of the convenience store where he had gone after stabbing Allen.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case provided no information as to the reason for the altercation.