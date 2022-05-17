Probation granted in domestic assault near Sarcoxie

May 17—A 25-year-old Sarcoxie man who beat and choked his girlfriend two years ago was assessed a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this past week to a felony count of domestic assault.

Ryan V. Hendrix changed his plea to guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree domestic assault in a plea deal calling for a suspended sentence and probation.

Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and assessed Hendrix 10 years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The victim's father reported the assault to the Lawrence County sheriff's office Jan. 18, 2020, and a deputy checking out the complaint found the daughter with "bite marks all over her body and her face swollen and bruised," according to a probable-cause affidavit.

She told the deputy that Hendrix beat her up and locked her in a bathroom for a while before throwing her in a car that he wrecked moments later. She tried to run in the aftermath of the crash, but he chased her down, pinned her to the ground and started hitting her again, according to the affidavit.