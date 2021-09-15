Probation granted in drunken driving, child endangerment case

Sep. 15—A Carthage man received a suspended sentence and probation when he took a plea offer on drunken driving and child endangerment charges.

Francis P. Contreras, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated in a plea deal dismissing two related felony counts of child endangerment.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley granted the defendant the suspended imposition of sentence allowed by his plea agreement and placed him on unsupervised probation for two years.

The charges stemmed from a traffic accident Aug. 17, 2020, in Carthage in which the defendant was driving with two children as passengers. The children told a police officer after the crash that he was speeding and took a turn too fast, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The affidavit states that the officer detected a strong smell of intoxicants coming from Contreras at the scene and found his speech to be slurred. The officer wrote that he also refused to perform a field sobriety test and kept asking officers and emergency medical help the same questions and not remembering the answers he had been given.