Probation granted in drunken driving, endangerment case

May 25—A Joplin man received a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty Monday to a third drunken driving offense in a plea deal dismissing related counts of child endangerment and resisting arrest.

Nygel C. Young, 22, pleaded guilty to a felony count of driving while intoxicated in a plea agreement dismissing a felony count of child endangerment and calling for a suspended sentence.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed Young two years in prison with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The charges pertained to an incident Sept. 5 when a Jasper County sheriff's deputy tried to stop a pickup truck that was northbound on Black Cat Road at a high speed, straying across the centerline and failing to come to a complete stop at the intersection with Belle Center Road, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The driver did not immediately stop when the deputy activated his lights but did pull over as he came upon another northbound vehicle on the road. Young, who was driving, purportedly smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and failed field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit. A breath test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.138%, well above the legal threshold of 0.08% for driving in Missouri.

According to the affidavit, Young had two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated at the time, and there was a juvenile riding in the uncovered bed of the truck.