Probation granted in drunken-driving, firearm cases

Apr. 22—A rural Carthage man was granted suspended sentences and probation this week on convictions for driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Travis J. Ritter, 46, pleaded guilty March 8 in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated in a plea agreement capping the prison time he might receive on the firearm conviction at four years.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal at a sentencing hearing Monday and assessed Ritter seven years on the firearm count and six months for driving while intoxicated with execution of both sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years. The judge also fined him $500 on the drunken-driving charge.

The convictions stem from a traffic stop conducted Oct. 2, 2019, by a Jasper County sheriff's deputy. The deputy wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that Ritter, whose driver's license was suspended at the time, was barely able to balance on his motorcycle as he was stopped and was unable to perform field sobriety tests due to his level of intoxication.

In the course of being placed under arrest, he admitted having thrown a gun from the motorcycle as the deputy was turning his vehicle around to make the traffic stop. The affidavit states that Ritter, as a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms.