Probation granted Duquesne man in felony weapon case

Sep. 29—A Duquesne man was granted probation when he pleaded guilty this week to a felony weapon charge.

Tyler K. Andrews, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful use of a weapon in a plea deal calling for a suspended imposition of sentence.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement and placed Andrews on supervised probation for five years.

Andrews pulled a gun out during a confrontation with Douglas Starbuck on Aug. 22, 2020, in the 1300 block of South Jackson Avenue in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Andrews put the gun to Starbuck's face while another man, Michael White, hit Starbuck in the arm with "a metal pipe or bat," according to the affidavit.

White, 23, recently pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in the case and is awaiting sentencing in October.