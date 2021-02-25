Probation granted felon caught in possession of firearm

Feb. 25—A rural Joplin man has been assessed a suspended sentence and probation on a recent conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

Judge David Mouton assessed Samuel S. Frye-Biggs, 41, a term of five years in prison on the conviction at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court, but he suspended execution of the sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. Frye-Biggs pleaded guilty Dec. 14 in a plea agreement limiting the sentence he might receive to no more than five years.

The defendant was arrested Jan. 28, 2019, when a Jasper County deputy on patrol heard gunshots and spotted three males firing a gun outside an address on Belle Center Road. Frye-Biggs, who was holding a .410 shotgun, admitted to the deputy that he was on probation for an arson conviction and was therefore prohibited from possessing guns. The deputy checked his record and learned that he had a conviction for unlawful use of a weapon as well as the arson offense.