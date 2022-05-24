Probation granted in felony weapon case

May 24—A Carl Junction man was granted a suspended sentence and probation Monday on a felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon.

Judge Dean Dankelson gave Jerome Tucker, 19, a sentence of four years at his sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

Tucker had pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to a Class E felony count of the offense in a plea agreement. He had been facing a Class B felony count, which carries from five to 15 years in prison.

The charge stemmed from a shots-fired incident April 6, 2020, near Hunter Road and County Road 290. A deputy responding to a report of gunshots made contact with Tucker, who admitted having fired a gun from a moving vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case. No injuries were reported in the incident.