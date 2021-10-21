Probation granted in Joplin domestic assault case

Oct. 21—A Joplin man was granted probation when he pleaded guilty this week to a felony assault of his girlfriend earlier this year.

Zakry A. Brewer, 23, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea deal calling for a suspended imposition of sentence. Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and agreed-upon sentence and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Brewer kicked his girlfriend in the face, breaking her nose in two places and blackening both her eyes during an argument April 17. The victim did not contact police until three days later out of fear of the defendant, who claimed to police that she struck him first.