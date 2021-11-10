Probation granted in Joplin domestic assault case

Nov. 10—A Joplin man was granted a suspended sentence and probation when he changed his plea to guilty this week on a felony domestic assault charge.

Franklin M. Rawlings, 34, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement allowing a suspended imposition of sentence. Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.

The conviction pertains to an incident March 10 at Carl Richards Fourth Street Bowl in Joplin, during which Rawlings grabbed his wife around her neck from behind and choked her, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She told police that he lifted her into the air by her neck, shutting down her ability to breathe and causing her to feel as if she were losing consciousness.