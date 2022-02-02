Probation granted in Joplin drug case

Feb. 2—A 38-year-old defendant was granted a suspended imposition of sentence when he pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in a felony drug and weapon case.

Robert Everett D. James pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of possession of a controlled substance in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of unlawful use of a weapon and calling for the suspended imposition of sentence. James had been facing a more serious drug-related offense of delivery of a controlled substance.

Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and placed James on supervised probation for five years.

The charges stemmed from an arrest June 7, 2018, in Joplin when a search warrant was served on the defendant's residence at 1830 S. Illinois Ave. A probable-cause affidavit stated that police seized 10 packages of marijuana totaling 193 grams, a digital scale and two rifles at the address.