Probation granted Joplin man on drug, gun charges

Jul. 28—A 33-year-old Joplin man was granted suspended sentences under a plea agreement reached this week on his felony drug and weapon charges.

Robert M. Nevels pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea deal dismissing a third count of unlawful use of a weapon and calling for suspended sentences.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed Nevels seven years on each conviction with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

Nevels was arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 29 when a Joplin police officer responding to a report of a disturbance in the 700 block of West 21st Street made contact with Nevels and learned that he purportedly had pointed a handgun at another person.

With a prior felony conviction at the time, Nevels could not legally possess a firearm and a search of his person turned up 18.5 grams of methamphetamine, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges.