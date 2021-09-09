Probation granted Joplin man on sex offender registration violation

Sep. 9—A Joplin man received a suspended sentence and probation this week when he pleaded guilty to a sex offender registration law violation.

Lorenzo D. Richey, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement allowing a suspended sentence.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Richey two years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

Richey was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl in 2017 in Buchanan County when he was 20 years old. He is required by state law to register as a sex offender.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, Richey had registered with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department on May 29, 2020, listing his address as a motel on Range Line Road in Joplin.

He reported to his probation officer the following month that he had changed addresses to another motel and that he had purchased a vehicle. The affidavit states that the probation officer informed him that he needed to update his registration at the sheriff's office, but he failed to report within the prescribed time frame either the change of address or the purchase of a vehicle that he made in July of that year.