Probation granted in Joplin man's child endangerment case

Jul. 28—A Joplin man was assessed a suspended imposition of sentence and probation this week in a child endangerment case upon his completion of a local treatment court program.

Kyle E. Keener, 28, had pleaded guilty in April 2018 to a felony count of child endangerment stemming from a domestic disturbance in 2017 involving his girlfriend and 5-year-old son in an argument over a cellphone.

The defendant faced domestic assault and armed criminal action counts as well from the incident during which he purportedly pointed a handgun at the head of then-24-year-old Trista C. Breazzeal and asked the boy if he wanted to see "his mommy's head go across the wall," according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document states that the child was standing on the couch next to his mother at the time.

Keener's plea agreement dismissed the domestic assault and armed criminal action counts, and limited the prison time he might receive to no more than five years. But the court deferred sentencing in September 2018 upon the defendant's agreement to enter the treatment court program.

With his graduation from the program almost three years later, Judge Gayle Crane granted Keener a suspended imposition of sentence at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court and placed him on probation for five years.