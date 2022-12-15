Probation granted in Joplin man's drug, gun plea

Dec. 15—A Joplin man received probation in a plea deal this week on drug and weapon charges he was facing from two arrests in 2021.

Thomas E. Harper, 57, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in an agreement dismissing a second felony possession count and a related charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

The plea deal called for a suspended imposition of sentence, which Judge David Mouton granted, placing Harper on supervised probation for five years.

Harper was charged with the two dismissed counts as a result of a search of his residence at 2201 S. Empire Ave. on Aug. 25, 2021. Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team members purportedly seized 17 grams of methamphetamine and two handguns serving the search warrant.

On Oct. 18 of that year, the drug enforcement team served another search warrant at the address, seizing 2.8 grams of meth that were found in the center console of his vehicle on that occasion, according to court records.