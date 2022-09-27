Probation granted in Joplin man's firearm case

Sep. 27—A judge granted a 30-year-old Joplin man suspended sentences and probation Monday on felony convictions on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Circuit Judge David Mouton sentenced Anthony J. Torrence to seven years on the firearm conviction and four years for resisting arrest but suspended execution of the sentences, placing the defendant on supervised probation for five years.

Torrence had pleaded guilty to the two counts July 25 in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement dismissing a third felony of possession of a controlled substance.

The firearm conviction stemmed from a traffic stop conducted July 3, 2020, by a special investigations unit of the Joplin Police Department. A consent search of a vehicle Torrence was driving turned up a 9 mm handgun under the center console, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The affidavit states that Torrence had prior felony convictions for possession of drugs and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

About three weeks later, an officer attempted to contact the defendant in the 1300 block of South Range Line Road regarding some outstanding warrants, and he fled on foot, leaving behind a backpack that contained a small amount of methamphetamine and a drug pipe.