Probation granted in Joplin woman's counterfeiting case

Apr. 26—A 43-year-old Joplin woman pleaded guilty Monday in a counterfeiting case and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.

Michele D. Fetters pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a forging instrument in an agreement dismissing a more serious count of trafficking in stolen identities and allowing a suspended sentence.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Fetters five years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The charges pertain to the Dec. 3, 2019, arrest of Fetters and Gary D. Long Jr., 49, at a motel on West 30th Street in Joplin. The pair were arrested on outstanding warrants, and a search warrant was obtained on their room when Long was found to have more than $500 in phony currency on his person.

Officers seized additional counterfeit money, two printers and 18 printer ink cartridges in the search of their room, along with passports, investment papers, a Social Security card and debit card documents belonging to other people, according to probable-cause affidavits.

Long pleaded guilty previously to possession of a forging instrument and was sentenced to six years in prison.