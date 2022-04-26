Probation granted in Lawrence County statutory rape case

Apr. 26—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 20-year-old man from Aurora recently was granted a suspended imposition of sentence when he pleaded guilty to an amended charge in a statutory rape case dating back to when he was in high school.

Grant M. Haley pleaded guilty in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced felony count of first-degree harassment in an agreement calling for the suspended imposition of sentence.

Haley had been facing a charge of first-degree statutory rape in the case involving a 13-year-old girl. The defendant was 17 at the time of the offense in March 2019. He also pleaded guilty to a second count of harassment dating back to October 2018 under terms of the plea deal and was granted the same suspended imposition of sentence.

Judge David Cole accepted the plea deal and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.