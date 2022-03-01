Probation granted in Oklahoma man's drug, stolen gun case

Mar. 1—An Oklahoma man received suspended imposition of sentences and probation on felony drug and stolen firearm charges Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Jeremy B. Caudill, 28, of Grove, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property in a plea deal allowing the suspended imposition of sentences and dismissing three related counts.

Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea agreement and placed Caudill on unsupervised probation for five years.

The convictions stem from a traffic stop that Carl Junction police conducted Jan. 8, 2021, on Missouri Highway 171. An officer stopped a vehicle Caudill was driving for going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the officer could smell intoxicants in the vehicle and that a search turned up a 9 mm handgun reported stolen in Oklahoma and bags containing slightly more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and 61.3 grams of marijuana.