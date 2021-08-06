Probation granted in plea deal on domestic assault charges

Aug. 6—A 33-year-old Joplin man facing three felony domestic assault charges from two arrests has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and been granted probation with the requirement that he submit to a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment.

Donald D. Tannehill pleaded guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in a plea deal dismissing two related felony counts of the offense stemming from arrests in April and June.

Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea bargain and assessed Tannehill 60 days in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years. As a condition of probation, he is required to submit to a mental health evaluation at Ozark Center and to complete any recommended treatment.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with charge in April states that Tannehill got mad when the victim came to pick him up behind a restaurant in Carl Junction and informed him that she was breaking up with him. She told police that he threw a biscuit and gravy meal at her and started choking her inside her vehicle.

In June, Tannehill was arrested in Carthage on allegations that he hit his girlfriend in the face and choked her.