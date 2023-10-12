Probation granted in plea deal on gun and drug charges

Oct. 12—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 36-year-old Joplin man took a plea deal this week on felony drug and gun charges and received a suspended imposition of sentence.

Timothy J. Martin pleaded guilty Wednesday in Newton County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in a plea agreement dismissing a count of unlawful use of a weapon and related misdemeanor driving and drug charges and calling for the suspended imposition of sentence.

Circuit Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea bargain and placed the defendant on probation for five years with the requirement that he submit to a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment.

Martin was arrested on the charges a year ago when a Joplin police officer tried to stop a motorcycle he was riding for having no license plate and he purportedly continued for a couple of blocks without stopping. According to a probable-cause affidavit, the officer saw Martin discard a drug pipe and what proved to be a small amount of methamphetamine before stopping, and a handgun was discovered in his waistband.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.