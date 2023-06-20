Probation granted on Rocky Comfort man's felony convictions

Jun. 20—NEOSHO, Mo. — A felon nabbed with a firearm when Joplin police arrested him six years ago on a bad-check charge was granted suspended sentences last week after having made full restitution in the case.

Matthew E. Catlin, 38, had pleaded guilty Dec. 6 in Newton County Circuit Court to counts of passing a bad check and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea deal requiring that he make full restitution if he wished to be placed on probation.

Judge Kevin Selby assessed Catlin four years on the check conviction and five years on the firearm offense at his sentencing hearing Wednesday with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

Catlin was arrested in October 2017 at a Joplin truck stop after a salesman at S&H Farm Supply in Joplin reported that he had paid for a lawn mower with a check on a bank account that had insufficient funds. In the course of his arrest, a firearm was discovered and the second felony was filed on him.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.