Probation granted in rural Aurora man's domestic assault case

Mar. 24—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 25-year-old Lawrence County man was granted a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this month to a felony domestic assault of his girlfriend.

Randy F. Clark, of rural Aurora, pleaded guilty March 14 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to first-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of second-degree domestic assault and allowing the suspended sentence.

Judge David Cole accepted the plea baragin and assessed Clark 10 years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Clark assaulted Jessica Lane on April 11, 2020, by putting her in a chokehold and taking her to the ground and throwing a two-by-four that hit her head.