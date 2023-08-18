Probation granted second time on Joplin sex offender's registration violations

Aug. 18—A convicted sex offender residing in Joplin received a suspended sentence and probation this week when he pleaded guilty for the second time in three years to failing to keep his registration current with the Jasper County sheriff's office.

Lorenzo D. Richey, 26, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Richey an underlying term of four years with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years with credit for having served 74 days in jail.

Richey was convicted in 2017 of the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl in Buchanan and is required to register as a sex offender in the county in which he resides.

The defendant was charged in August 2020 in Jasper County Circuit Court with violating the registration requirement and pleaded guilty in a plea deal granting a suspended sentence and probation.

In December of last year, a detective conducting sex offender compliancy checks for the Jasper County Sheriff's Department learned that Richey was no longer residing at the Watered Gardens ministry and shelter in Joplin as he had listed as his address with the sheriff's office. At the time, his whereabouts were listed as unknown.

A federal grand jury in Tulsa, Oklahoma, indicted Richey in June for violating registration requirements following his arrest there on the resulting Missouri warrant. That charge remains pending in federal court in Tulsa.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.