Probation granted sex offender on registration violation

Jun. 2—A 36-year-old convicted sex offender pleaded guilty this week to failing to inform authorities of a change in address in Joplin.

Nathaniel A. Stevenson pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence and probation.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Stevenson two years on the conviction, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

Stevenson was convicted in 2012 of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old female acquaintance and is required by state law to register his address and other information with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides.

A police detective discovered in November 2021 that for several months that year Stevenson had been living at a residence on South Harlem Avenue in Joplin without reporting the address change to the sheriff's office.