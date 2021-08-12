Probation granted in sex offender registration case

Aug. 12—A Jasper County judge placed a 43-year-old Joplin woman on probation this week on a conviction for violating the state's sex offender registration law.

Judge Dean Dankelson granted Heather R. Walker a suspended imposition of sentence and placed her on probation for five years at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. Walker had pleaded guilty June 14 to a felony count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Walker was convicted in 2011 in Arkansas of a misdemeanor sexual assault charge and is required to register as a sex offender with the sheriff's office in the county in which she resides.

She had registered her address with the Jasper County sheriff's office in July 2018 as an address on South Empire Avenue but was no longer living there when the sheriff's office checked up on her Oct. 31, 2018.