Probation granted in sex offender registration case

Oct. 21—A 26-year-old Joplin man was granted a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to a sex offender registration violation in a plea deal dismissing separate jail assault charges.

Corbin M. Gunter pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender at a hearing Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement dismissing counts of first-degree assault and third-degree assault.

Judge David Mouton assessed the defendant two years on the conviction but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

Gunter was convicted in 2019 in Vernon County of fourth-degree child molestation and is required to register with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides. He had last registered with Vernon County in January but had been living in Joplin since April 26 when he was charged with the offense in May.

While in the Jasper County Jail, he allegedly attacked another inmate, leaving the other man with a broken tooth, swelling around an eye and bruising to the side of his face, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges that were dismissed.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.