Probation granted Springfield man in Lamar shooting incident

May 19—LAMAR, Mo. — A Springfield man has been granted a suspended sentence and probation on assault and burglary convictions stemming from a shooting incident Jan. 7 in Lamar.

Gage M. Walker, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday in Barton County Circuit Court to counts of first-degree assault and first-degree burglary in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and allowing suspended sentences.

Judge David Munton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Walker consecutive terms of 15 years on each count, with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the court states that Walker went to a residence on Mill Street and fired a gun at Slaighter Cahill when he was asked to leave the property. The round struck a porch support at the residence.

Cahill told police that Walker had come there looking for his girlfriend and shot at him when he told him to leave.